Raymond James lifts Schlumberger Limited [SLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] price surged by 3.47 percent to reach at $1.83. The company report on December 16, 2022 that SLB Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Regulatory News:.

SLB (NYSE: SLB) will hold a conference call on January 20, 2023 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022.

A sum of 10171776 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.84M shares. Schlumberger Limited shares reached a high of $54.70 and dropped to a low of $53.30 until finishing in the latest session at $54.50.

The one-year SLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.94. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $59.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 42.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.14 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.97, while it was recorded at 52.77 for the last single week of trading, and 42.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 44.40%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,428 million, or 85.80% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,210,874, which is approximately 1.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,398,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.97 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 641 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 115,604,921 shares. Additionally, 537 investors decreased positions by around 84,575,345 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 945,294,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,474,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,660,411 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 10,737,081 shares during the same period.