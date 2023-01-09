Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] moved up 2.19: Why It’s Important

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] gained 2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $13.04 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ New ‘Experiences at Sea’ Division to Host Most Back-To-Back Full Ship Charter Events in Company’s History Aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

– Sixthman Festivals at Sea and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ Ltd. Charters, Meetings and Incentives Align to Form ‘Experiences at Sea’ Brand -.

– NCLH to Host an Immersive Multi-Week Fan-Focused Charter Experiencein Celebration of the Rugby World Cup 2023 -.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. represents 420.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.38 billion with the latest information. NCLH stock price has been found in the range of $12.55 to $13.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.02M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 14254338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $19.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.37 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.41, while it was recorded at 12.47 for the last single week of trading, and 15.12 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $3,176 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,714,581, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 24,084,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.06 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $304.53 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 25,242,292 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 24,879,272 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 193,458,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,579,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,009,798 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,275,075 shares during the same period.