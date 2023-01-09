Morgan Stanley lifts Macy’s Inc. [M] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] price surged by 2.64 percent to reach at $0.57. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Macy’s, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter 2022 Update Ahead of the ICR Conference.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced updates to its fiscal fourth quarter sales and adjusted EPS guidance provided on its November 17, 2022 earnings call. Net sales are now expected to be at the low-end to mid-point of the previously issued range of $8,161 to $8,401 million while adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the previously issued range of $1.47 to $1.67. On a percentage basis, total end-of-quarter inventories are on track to be slightly below last year and down mid-teens relative to 2019.

“Our teams executed well during a competitive holiday season. In an environment when discretionary spending was under pressure, we operated with precision and agility,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales were in line with our expectations, while the week leading up to and following Christmas were ahead. However, the lulls of the non-peak holiday weeks were deeper than anticipated. Overall, our occasion apparel and gift-giving business were strengths and inventory composition and price points aligned with customers’ needs. Throughout the season, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury continued to outperform. Across nameplates, we stayed close to our customer, utilizing data and analytics tools to respond to shifts in demand. This has contributed to clean inventories and an expected gross margin rate roughly in line with previously issued fourth quarter guidance.”.

A sum of 15139837 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.14M shares. Macy’s Inc. shares reached a high of $22.59 and dropped to a low of $21.69 until finishing in the latest session at $22.13.

The one-year M stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.27. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 33 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.34, while it was recorded at 21.17 for the last single week of trading, and 20.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

M Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -7.22%.

Macy’s Inc. [M] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,843 million, or 83.60% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,322,968, which is approximately -6.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,582,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.01 million in M stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $233.94 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 33,649,664 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 45,365,560 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 139,844,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,859,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,201,243 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,871,066 shares during the same period.