Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM] is 47.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mobile Global Esports Inc. [NASDAQ: MGAM] traded at a high on 01/06/23, posting a 12.44 gain after which it closed the day' session at $1.22. The company report on December 27, 2022 that MGAM Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Notification Letter Regarding Share Price.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, college teams, players and streamers, and platform development in India, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC dated December 22, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the NASDAQ. This press release is issued pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure upon the receipt of a deficiency notification.

NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 31 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 31 consecutive business days from November 8, 2022 to December 21, 2022, the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10544467 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mobile Global Esports Inc. stands at 31.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.23%.

The market cap for MGAM stock reached $22.20 million, with 18.14 million shares outstanding and 13.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 382.89K shares, MGAM reached a trading volume of 10544467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGAM shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile Global Esports Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.59.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9017, while it was recorded at 0.9927 for the last single week of trading.

Mobile Global Esports Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 51.20 and a Current Ratio set at 51.20.

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.70% of MGAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGAM stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,886,793, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 26,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in MGAM stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in MGAM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mobile Global Esports Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Mobile Global Esports Inc. [NASDAQ:MGAM] by around 1,979,432 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,979,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGAM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,979,432 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.