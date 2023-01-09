Market cap of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] reaches 1657.20B – now what?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] traded at a high on 01/06/23, posting a 1.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $224.93. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Orbbec Debuts Femto Mega at CES 2023, the Industry’s Highest Resolution 3D Vision Camera with Integrated Depth and AI Processing.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Game-Changing Performance, Package and Price, Developed in Partnership with Microsoft.

Orbbec, a leading global 3D camera manufacturer, today announced the launch of its latest product, the Femto Mega, at CES 2023. Built in partnership with Microsoft, it is the first product of a new platform aimed at enabling easy access to 3D technology. It’s the industry’s highest resolution 3D camera with real-time streaming of processed images over ethernet or USB connections that makes it ideal for use in logistics, robotics, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and fitness solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 43613576 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microsoft Corporation stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for MSFT stock reached $1657.20 billion, with 7.46 billion shares outstanding and 7.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.69M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 43613576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $293.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $300 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $234, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on MSFT stock. On October 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MSFT shares from 354 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.67, while it was recorded at 231.15 for the last single week of trading, and 259.58 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82.

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 12.88%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,171,360 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 634,238,715, which is approximately 0.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 518,843,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.7 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $66.47 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly 0.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 2,253 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 159,855,549 shares. Additionally, 1,952 investors decreased positions by around 121,164,526 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 4,926,642,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,207,662,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,353,412 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,114,579 shares during the same period.