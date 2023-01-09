Market Analysts see DCP Midstream LP [DCP] gaining to $39. Time to buy?

DCP Midstream LP [NYSE: DCP] closed the trading session at $41.95. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Phillips 66 Reaches Agreement to Acquire Publicly Held Common Units of DCP Midstream, LP.

Increases Phillips 66’s economic interest in DCP Midstream, LP to 86.8%.

Targeted operational and commercial synergies of at least $300 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.15 percent and weekly performance of 7.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, DCP reached to a volume of 18955516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DCP Midstream LP [DCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCP shares is $41.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DCP Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for DCP Midstream LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $38, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DCP stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DCP shares from 47 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DCP Midstream LP is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DCP stock trade performance evaluation

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, DCP shares gained by 8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.62 for DCP Midstream LP [DCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.90, while it was recorded at 39.43 for the last single week of trading, and 35.95 for the last 200 days.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DCP Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP Midstream LP go to 28.60%.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,211 million, or 37.00% of DCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCP stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 12,889,879, which is approximately -2.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 8,891,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.01 million in DCP stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $338.76 million in DCP stock with ownership of nearly -0.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in DCP Midstream LP [NYSE:DCP] by around 10,622,465 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 8,067,517 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 57,854,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,544,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 869,195 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,593,102 shares during the same period.