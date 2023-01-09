Market Analysts see Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] price plunged by -0.81 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on November 22, 2022 that 3iQ, Coinbase Custody and Tetra Trust Complete Custodianship Transition.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Coinbase and Tetra now serve as custodians for the full range of 3iQ’s digital asset offerings .

3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ) together with Coinbase and Tetra Trust Company (“Tetra Trust” or “Tetra”) are pleased to announce they have finalized the custodian transition for 3iQ’s exchange-traded products (ETPs). In September, the industry leaders had announced their joining of forces to advance the digital asset ETP space in Canada.

A sum of 15527836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.43M shares. Coinbase Global Inc. shares reached a high of $33.75 and dropped to a low of $31.55 until finishing in the latest session at $33.26.

The one-year COIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.04. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $72.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $30, while Mizuho kept a Underperform rating on COIN stock. On November 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 77 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.88.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -21.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.87, while it was recorded at 34.70 for the last single week of trading, and 75.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,536 million, or 59.30% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,786,266, which is approximately 19.766% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C., holding 10,864,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.35 million in COIN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $265.46 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 34.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 11,918,663 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 13,997,748 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 80,399,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,316,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,672,467 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,990,259 shares during the same period.