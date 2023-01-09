Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell -20.20% so far this year. What now?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.37 during the day while it closed the day at $3.95. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Luminar Achieves New Wins; Expands Roadmap at CES.

Luminar signed new series production deals for multiple vehicle models with automakers in Dec., exceeding targets.

Hosting the North American debut of Luminar-equipped consumer vehicles from Volvo Cars and SAIC’s Rising Auto.

Luminar Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -21.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LAZR stock has declined by -52.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.42% and lost -20.20% year-on date.

The market cap for LAZR stock reached $1.58 billion, with 359.75 million shares outstanding and 229.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 20280780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $13.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

LAZR stock trade performance evaluation

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.00. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -46.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.73 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.00, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -704.52 and a Gross Margin at -44.29. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -745.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.15.

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $506 million, or 56.40% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,672,111, which is approximately 4.588% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,538,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.33 million in LAZR stocks shares; and G2VP I ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $41.87 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 15,871,014 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 9,303,241 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 102,986,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,160,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,763,345 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,085,960 shares during the same period.