JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $137.94 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] jumped around 2.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $137.94 at the close of the session, up 1.91%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that JPMorgan Chase Survey: Most Businesses Expect Recession in 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Continued pricing pressures and economic headwinds fuel recessionary predictions, while inflation remains a top challenge facing small and midsize businesses.

The majority of small and midsize U.S. business leaders anticipate a recession in 2023, according to JPMorgan Chase’s 2023 annual Business Leaders Outlook survey released today. In total, 65% of midsize businesses and 61% of small businesses expect a recession in the year ahead.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is now 2.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JPM Stock saw the intraday high of $138.38 and lowest of $134.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 169.81, which means current price is +3.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.70M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 10029076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $144.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $126 to $153, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 530.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.67 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.33, while it was recorded at 135.78 for the last single week of trading, and 122.67 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $277,109 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,539,783, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,863,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.29 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.78 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,774 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 80,890,229 shares. Additionally, 1,382 investors decreased positions by around 82,570,978 shares, while 344 investors held positions by with 1,845,449,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,008,911,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,896,365 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 6,003,187 shares during the same period.