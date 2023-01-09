For Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] traded at a low on 01/06/23, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.43. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Lumen Hires Ashley Haynes-Gaspar as Executive Vice President – Customer Success, Wholesale and International.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has named Ashley Haynes-Gaspar Executive Vice President – Customer Success, Wholesale and International. Her first day will be January 9. In this role, Ashley will focus on nurturing and growing enterprise customer relationships, in addition to leading the company’s international and wholesale businesses.

Ashley Haynes-Gaspar is a seasoned leader with an amazing track record of driving customer-focused transformation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21110418 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.97%.

The market cap for LUMN stock reached $5.65 billion, with 1.03 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.45M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 21110418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $6.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 5.38 for the last single week of trading, and 9.17 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $4,466 million, or 80.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,383,245, which is approximately -0.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,039,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.92 million in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $387.04 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -1.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

416 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 45,579,161 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 44,849,942 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 732,063,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 822,492,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,881,734 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,619,651 shares during the same period.