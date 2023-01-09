Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is 11.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.352 during the day while it closed the day at $0.32. The company report on January 2, 2023 that Faraday Future to Showcase FF 91 Futurist at 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

FF 91 Futurist will be on display alongside Innovusion’s LiDAR portfolio for autonomous driving.

New leadership and expected funding to kickstart FF 91 Futurist production, targeted for March of 2023.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock has also gained 10.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FFIE stock has declined by -54.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.99% and gained 11.75% year-on date.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $152.49 million, with 346.58 million shares outstanding and 245.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.49M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 25037478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.57. With this latest performance, FFIE shares gained by 24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4142, while it was recorded at 0.3042 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0863 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 12.50% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,162,172, which is approximately 8.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,983,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 million in FFIE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 15.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 14,673,031 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 32,599,363 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 579,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,851,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,930,672 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 27,903,801 shares during the same period.