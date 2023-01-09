Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Stock trading around $36.03 per share: What’s Next?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] gained 2.27% on the last trading session, reaching $36.03 price per share at the time. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of December Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its December quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 10 a.m. EST, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

Delta Air Lines Inc. represents 641.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.59 billion with the latest information. DAL stock price has been found in the range of $35.10 to $36.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.89M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 11110361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $48.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.00, while it was recorded at 34.22 for the last single week of trading, and 34.45 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at -0.96. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $15,459 million, or 67.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,356,139, which is approximately 1.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,576,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in DAL stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $805.97 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 5.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 33,798,394 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 40,682,368 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 354,586,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,067,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,661,751 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 5,679,222 shares during the same period.