Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Stock trading around $24.26 per share: What’s Next?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] gained 2.49% on the last trading session, reaching $24.26 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Coterra Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conference.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today announced that Thomas E. Jorden, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Energy Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.coterra.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Coterra Energy Inc. represents 792.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.66 billion with the latest information. CTRA stock price has been found in the range of $23.87 to $24.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.70M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 9888600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $33.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CTRA stock

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.91 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.71, while it was recorded at 23.94 for the last single week of trading, and 28.69 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 8.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

There are presently around $18,242 million, or 97.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,892,197, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 79,900,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.61 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 4.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 59,517,620 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 52,247,802 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 640,189,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,954,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,309,259 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 9,891,228 shares during the same period.