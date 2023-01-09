BofA Securities lifts XPeng Inc. [XPEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] traded at a low on 01/06/23, posting a -15.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.11. The company report on January 1, 2023 that CORRECTING and REPLACING XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December and Fourth Quarter 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

11,292 vehicles delivered in December 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41106664 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPeng Inc. stands at 9.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.68%.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $10.62 billion, with 859.08 million shares outstanding and 671.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.68M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 41106664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $13 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18.60 to $4.20, while Jefferies kept a Underperform rating on XPEV stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XPEV shares from 34 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 10.74 for the last single week of trading, and 18.90 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.66. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.17.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -16.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.68. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$419,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -7.79%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $2,155 million, or 33.10% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,122,266, which is approximately -5.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.97% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,696,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.13 million in XPEV stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $161.08 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 774.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 47,386,073 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 49,039,364 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 116,721,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,146,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,560,793 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 23,942,959 shares during the same period.