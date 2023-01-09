American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] moved up 1.36: Why It’s Important

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.18 at the close of the session, up 1.36%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Snowball Express Transports Gold Star Families to New Holiday Traditions.

In partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, American Airlines let good take flight as Snowball Express returned. The first Snowball Express event since before the pandemic hosted almost 2,000 family members of fallen military heroes as they embark on the holiday season without their family members. To help navigate new memories and traditions, and reinforce those bonds created at previous events, these special passengers flew across the airline’s global network to Orlando, Florida (MCO). Gold Star Families – families that have lost a loved one while serving our country – traveled on 11 donated charter aircraft staffed with all-volunteer crews headed for a special trip to Walt Disney World Resort.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock is now 11.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAL Stock saw the intraday high of $14.25 and lowest of $13.915 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.42, which means current price is +13.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.85M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 29546408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.73, while it was recorded at 13.44 for the last single week of trading, and 14.78 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,079 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,817,952, which is approximately 2.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,955,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $552.38 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $493.19 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 27,672,208 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 20,844,536 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 309,697,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,214,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,407,359 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 9,272,877 shares during the same period.