AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] moved down -2.78: Why It’s Important

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] loss -2.78% or -0.11 points to close at $3.85 with a heavy trading volume of 15305414 shares. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Fathom Events and Nashville Public Television Announce the Release of "Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl".

Definitive Documentary on the Legendary Comedian Hits Theaters Nationwide on February 6th for One Day Only.

Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl delves into the life of groundbreaking female comedian Sarah Cannon and her humorous alter ego – Minnie Pearl. With her signature “How-deee” greeting and price tag dangling from her straw hat, Minnie Pearl became a country culture icon who was actually far different from the serious and well-educated woman who created her.

It opened the trading session at $3.98, the shares rose to $3.99 and dropped to $3.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded -57.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.25M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 15305414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $11 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -42.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.28 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.04, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $522 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,270,302, which is approximately 3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,010,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.29 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $39.67 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 10,619,751 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 21,215,236 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 103,808,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,643,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,035,935 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,623,231 shares during the same period.