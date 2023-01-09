Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Revenue clocked in at $14.77 billion, down -0.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] closed the trading session at $2.71 on 01/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.65, while the highest price level was $2.72. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Ambev’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.37 percent and weekly performance of -1.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.62M shares, ABEV reached to a volume of 13126476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.50, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on ABEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 69.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABEV stock trade performance evaluation

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +48.21. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.33.

Ambev S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambev S.A. [ABEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 9.10%.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 155,131,461 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 98,938,262 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 1,126,308,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,380,377,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,722,740 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 9,581,791 shares during the same period.