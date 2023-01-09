AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Stock trading around $10.85 per share: What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] closed the trading session at $10.85 on 01/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.61, while the highest price level was $10.88. The company report on December 9, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for December 2022.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for December 2022. The dividend is payable on January 11, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.83 percent and weekly performance of 3.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.15M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 9458209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $9.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $12.25 to $13.25. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13.50 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AGNC stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.80.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,571 million, or 43.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,875,957, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,383,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.66 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $138.28 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 32,842,069 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 22,221,019 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 181,866,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,929,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,646,614 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 8,927,946 shares during the same period.