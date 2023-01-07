why Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.77

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] traded at a low on 01/05/23, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.50. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Aflac Incorporated to Release Fourth Quarter Results and CFO Video Update on February 1, 2023 and Host Webcast on February 2, 2023.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on February 1, 2023. At that time, earnings materials, including the fourth quarter earnings release and Financial Analysts Briefing supplement, will be available, along with a financial update video from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Max Brodén, on the company’s Investor Relations website, investors.aflac.com.

Aflac Incorporated will also webcast a conference call scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 2, 2023. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos and President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford will discuss the company’s fourth quarter results and outlook. Mr. Brodén and other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan will also be available to answer questions during the webcast. To listen to the conference call, please register at investors.aflac.com five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2819031 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aflac Incorporated stands at 1.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.68%.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $44.54 billion, with 629.35 million shares outstanding and 563.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 2819031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $67.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AFL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 54 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.09.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.68, while it was recorded at 71.80 for the last single week of trading, and 61.89 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to -0.25%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $29,727 million, or 60.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,153,545, which is approximately 0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.95 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -3.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

487 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 15,282,369 shares. Additionally, 507 investors decreased positions by around 17,600,282 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 382,878,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,761,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,744,662 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,399,163 shares during the same period.