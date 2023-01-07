Wall Street Analyst Initiated agilon health inc. [AGL]. What else is Wall St. saying

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] slipped around -0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.86 at the close of the session, down -1.61%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that agilon health to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, announced that it will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat presentation on Monday, January 9 at 12:45PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the presentation.

agilon health inc. stock is now -1.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGL Stock saw the intraday high of $15.91 and lowest of $15.415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.36, which means current price is +2.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 3329535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about agilon health inc. [AGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $28.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AGL stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGL shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

How has AGL stock performed recently?

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.59, while it was recorded at 16.07 for the last single week of trading, and 21.06 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.78 and a Gross Margin at +3.37. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.87.

agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for agilon health inc. [AGL]

There are presently around $6,697 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 194,611,308, which is approximately -5.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 41,070,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.39 million in AGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $583.77 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly 5.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 28,449,930 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 18,041,168 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 375,787,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,278,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,278,822 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,121 shares during the same period.