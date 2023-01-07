Market cap of Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] reaches 53.75M – now what?

Argo Blockchain plc [NASDAQ: ARBK] closed the trading session at $1.60 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.3359, while the highest price level was $1.79. The company report on December 29, 2022 that Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Closing of Transactions – Galaxy Digital Holdings.

Closing of Transactions with Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd.

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transactions with Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (“Galaxy”). The Company has sold its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas for $65 million (£54 million), refinanced its asset-backed loans, and entered into a hosting agreement with Galaxy to maintain Argo’s mining machines at the Helios facility. Full details of the transactions were disclosed in an announcement on 28 December 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.15 percent and weekly performance of 118.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 114.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 560.94K shares, ARBK reached to a volume of 2986762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Argo Blockchain plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Argo Blockchain plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ARBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Argo Blockchain plc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46.

ARBK stock trade performance evaluation

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 118.01. With this latest performance, ARBK shares gained by 114.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9233, while it was recorded at 1.1888 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5106 for the last 200 days.

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.99 and a Gross Margin at +69.59. Argo Blockchain plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.46.

Return on Total Capital for ARBK is now 29.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.79. Additionally, ARBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] managed to generate an average of $788,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.96% of ARBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARBK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 518,774, which is approximately 32.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, holding 75,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in ARBK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $61000.0 in ARBK stock with ownership of nearly 3.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Argo Blockchain plc [NASDAQ:ARBK] by around 177,195 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 197,805 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 488,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 863,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARBK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,694 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 48,049 shares during the same period.