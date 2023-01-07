Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell -0.57% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] gained 4.66% or 5.15 points to close at $115.73 with a heavy trading volume of 4091758 shares. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer From TRC Capital Investment Corp.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has received notification of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corp. (TRC) to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares, which is less than 1% of MPC’s outstanding common stock, at a price of $105.00 per share in cash. TRC’s offer price is approximately 4.33% lower than the closing price of MPC’s common stock on December 16, 2022, the last trading day prior to its stated commencement of the offer.

MPC is not associated in any way with TRC or its mini-tender offer. MPC recommends that shareholders not tender their shares in response to TRC’s unsolicited offer because the price of $105.00 is below the current market price for MPC’s shares.

It opened the trading session at $110.58, the shares rose to $115.78 and dropped to $110.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPC points out that the company has recorded 38.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 4091758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $133.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $102, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.04, while it was recorded at 113.96 for the last single week of trading, and 99.82 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 22.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $41,945 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,895,065, which is approximately -4.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,029,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.98 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -9.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 15,437,294 shares. Additionally, 596 investors decreased positions by around 45,379,287 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 301,622,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,439,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,890,545 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,548,266 shares during the same period.