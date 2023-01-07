Dropbox Inc. [DBX] moved down -3.07: Why It’s Important

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.52 during the day while it closed the day at $22.11. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Dropbox Acquires FormSwift.

Acquisition will give customers a template library and a simple solution to create, complete, edit and save critical business forms and agreements, further bolstering Dropbox’s end-to-end agreement workflow capabilities.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), today announced it has acquired FormSwift, a cloud-based service that gives individuals and businesses a simple solution to create, complete, edit, and save critical business forms and agreements.

Dropbox Inc. stock has also gained 0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBX stock has inclined by 1.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.24% and lost -1.21% year-on date.

The market cap for DBX stock reached $8.01 billion, with 275.50 million shares outstanding and 266.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 3428889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.35, while it was recorded at 22.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.08 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +79.42. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,683.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.26.

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 8.40%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,991 million, or 82.90% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,463,783, which is approximately -1.383% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,282,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.35 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $359.4 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 14,883,314 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 16,419,173 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 194,454,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,757,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,634,300 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,434,102 shares during the same period.