ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $35

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] closed the trading session at $27.90 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.63, while the highest price level was $28.43. The company report on December 23, 2022 that ZTO PROVIDES UPDATE ON VOLUNTARY CONVERSION TO DUAL-PRIMARY LISTING ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today provides an update on the Company’s proposed voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) to dual-primary listing (the “Primary Conversion”).

Application for Conversion to Dual-Primary Listing. The Company has applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with regards to the Primary Conversion and the Company has received the acknowledgement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in respect of the application for the Primary Conversion. The effective date (the “Effective Date”) on which the Primary Conversion shall become effective is expected to be May 1, 2023, subject to the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Upon the Primary Conversion being effective, the Company will be dual-primary listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong and the NYSE in the United States.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.83 percent and weekly performance of 5.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, ZTO reached to a volume of 2803197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $33.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZTO stock trade performance evaluation

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.31, while it was recorded at 27.52 for the last single week of trading, and 24.97 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 3.21%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,048 million, or 31.60% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,609,372, which is approximately 0.934% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 23,811,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.33 million in ZTO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $514.58 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -0.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 27,989,809 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 19,108,127 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 205,529,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,627,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,127 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,979,654 shares during the same period.