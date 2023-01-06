why Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.18

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] loss -0.23% or -0.15 points to close at $64.36 with a heavy trading volume of 2866329 shares. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Tyson Foods Names Brady Stewart Group President of Fresh Meats.

“Brady is a well-respected, proven industry leader who will help position us for continued success,” said Donnie King, Tyson Foods President and Chief Executive Officer. “His background in building business strategies that drive outcomes and identify efficiencies across complex supply chains is critical for this role.”.

It opened the trading session at $64.44, the shares rose to $64.67 and dropped to $63.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSN points out that the company has recorded -25.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 2866329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $75.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $73 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 156.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for TSN stock

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.94, while it was recorded at 63.30 for the last single week of trading, and 78.03 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +12.51. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.92.

Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

There are presently around $15,608 million, or 86.30% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,952,675, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,702,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $930.38 million in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 15,092,854 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 15,526,527 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 211,897,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,517,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,306,839 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 2,499,576 shares during the same period.