why MetLife Inc. [MET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.29

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.10%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that MetLife to Hold Combined Earnings and Outlook Conference Call.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold a combined fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings and outlook conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 9-10 a.m. (ET). The call will follow MetLife’s issuance of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings news release, Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement and outlook materials on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after the market closes. The news release, Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement, and outlook materials will also be available on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com).

The call and accompanying materials will include statements relating to the business, operations, financial results and outlook for MetLife, as well as certain projections regarding the company’s future performance.

Over the last 12 months, MET stock rose by 11.80%. The one-year MetLife Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.78.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.19 billion, with 795.80 million shares outstanding and 659.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, MET stock reached a trading volume of 2965781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $74, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.97.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.70, while it was recorded at 72.59 for the last single week of trading, and 67.45 for the last 200 days.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 0.07%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,460 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,370,137, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,816,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in MET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.05 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -11.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

531 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 28,959,199 shares. Additionally, 556 investors decreased positions by around 35,246,691 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 506,864,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,070,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,550,623 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,373,638 shares during the same period.