why Linde plc [LIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $356.42

Linde plc [NYSE: LIN] traded at a low on 01/05/23, posting a -3.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $305.49. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule.

Linde (NYSE:LIN)(FWB:LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 06:00 EST

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3133524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Linde plc stands at 1.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.52%.

The market cap for LIN stock reached $152.12 billion, with 497.19 million shares outstanding and 491.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, LIN reached a trading volume of 3133524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Linde plc [LIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIN shares is $356.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Linde plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Linde plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Linde plc is set at 6.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has LIN stock performed recently?

Linde plc [LIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.27. With this latest performance, LIN shares dropped by -8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.05 for Linde plc [LIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 324.39, while it was recorded at 319.31 for the last single week of trading, and 304.94 for the last 200 days.

Linde plc [LIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Linde plc [LIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +27.98. Linde plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50.

Linde plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Linde plc [LIN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Linde plc go to 10.49%.

Insider trade positions for Linde plc [LIN]

There are presently around $118,319 million, or 85.80% of LIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,393,334, which is approximately 0.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,841,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.73 billion in LIN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.09 billion in LIN stock with ownership of nearly -3.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Linde plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 653 institutional holders increased their position in Linde plc [NYSE:LIN] by around 17,816,320 shares. Additionally, 619 investors decreased positions by around 15,365,326 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 354,127,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,309,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,587,304 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 835,964 shares during the same period.