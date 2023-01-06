why Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.94

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] price plunged by -3.52 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Gen Donates One Million Meals to Fight Food Insecurity.

A sum of 3308393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.68M shares. Gen Digital Inc. shares reached a high of $21.56 and dropped to a low of $20.935 until finishing in the latest session at $21.10.

The one-year GEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.66. The average equity rating for GEN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $25.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, GEN shares dropped by -10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.35, while it was recorded at 21.45 for the last single week of trading, and 23.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gen Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.50%.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,318 million, or 85.70% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,668,428, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,181,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in GEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $549.17 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 9.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

306 institutional holders increased their position in Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:GEN] by around 57,088,543 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 61,644,462 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 417,670,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 536,403,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,311,230 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 8,286,580 shares during the same period.