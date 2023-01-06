why CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $181.22

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] loss -9.08% on the last trading session, reaching $94.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Frost Radar™: Global Cyber Threat Intelligence.

“CrowdStrike has more than 10 years in the cyber threat intelligence industry – and it continues to dominate in this space,” according to Frost & Sullivan.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost RadarTM: Global Cyber Threat Intelligence, 2022 report. Frost & Sullivan states that CrowdStrike’s “market share is above 15%” with “remarkable growth rates.”.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. represents 233.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.09 billion with the latest information. CRWD stock price has been found in the range of $94.515 to $98.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 9985400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $181.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $193 to $181, while Daiwa Securities kept a Buy rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 5.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 35.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for CRWD stock

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.07. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -19.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.01 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.14, while it was recorded at 102.48 for the last single week of trading, and 168.20 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.39 and a Gross Margin at +73.45. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 58.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $14,528 million, or 76.20% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,466,877, which is approximately 1.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,243,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $920.01 million in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 19.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

523 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 19,030,601 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 21,935,255 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 112,134,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,100,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,715,719 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,093,439 shares during the same period.