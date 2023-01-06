why Cloudflare Inc. [NET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.67

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] slipped around -4.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $38.91 at the close of the session, down -9.62%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Cloudflare Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782.

Cloudflare Inc. stock is now -13.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NET Stock saw the intraday high of $43.13 and lowest of $38.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.45, which means current price is +0.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 7292264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $66.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on NET stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NET shares from 62 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96.

How has NET stock performed recently?

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, NET shares dropped by -10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.62, while it was recorded at 43.11 for the last single week of trading, and 62.41 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.58 and a Gross Margin at +77.59. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.87.

Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $8,981 million, or 86.60% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 33,143,190, which is approximately -3.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,299,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $984.42 million in NET stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $962.06 million in NET stock with ownership of nearly 2.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 18,785,642 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 21,815,642 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 190,219,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,820,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,298,219 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,345,199 shares during the same period.