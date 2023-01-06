Wells Fargo lifts RXO Inc. [RXO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RXO Inc. [NYSE: RXO] traded at a low on 01/04/23, posting a -1.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.00. The company report on December 28, 2022 that GE HealthCare Technologies Set to Join S&P 500; Vornado Realty Trust to Join S&P MidCap 400; RXO to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASD: GEHC) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, replacing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), which will move to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Vornado Realty Trust will replace RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and RXO will replace The Joint Corp. (NASD: JYNT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on the same date. S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) is spinning off GE HealthCare Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed post close on January 3. Vornado Realty is more representative of the mid-cap market space. RXO is more representative of the small-cap market space, and The Joint is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23770849 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RXO Inc. stands at 4.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.99%.

The market cap for RXO stock reached $2.03 billion, with 116.30 million shares outstanding and 116.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, RXO reached a trading volume of 23770849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RXO Inc. [RXO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXO shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for RXO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for RXO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RXO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RXO Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

How has RXO stock performed recently?

RXO Inc. [RXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for RXO Inc. [RXO]. The present Moving Average recorded at 17.08 for the last single week of trading.

RXO Inc. [RXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RXO Inc. [RXO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.18 and a Gross Margin at +19.77. RXO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62.

RXO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for RXO Inc. [RXO]

There are presently around $1,769 million, or 29.73% of RXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXO stocks are: MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 12,675,369, which is approximately 13.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,790,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.44 million in RXO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $177.34 million in RXO stock with ownership of nearly 3.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RXO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in RXO Inc. [NYSE:RXO] by around 11,127,701 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 4,430,118 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 88,489,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,047,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXO stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,752 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,462,154 shares during the same period.