Wall Street Analyst Initiated MannKind Corporation [MNKD]. What else is Wall St. saying

MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ: MNKD] slipped around -0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.94 at the close of the session, down -5.00%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that MannKind Corporation to Present at 2023 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Those interested in listening to the webcast may do so by visiting the Company's website at Investors/Events & Presentations or https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations.

MannKind Corporation stock is now -6.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNKD Stock saw the intraday high of $5.215 and lowest of $4.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.47, which means current price is +0.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, MNKD reached a trading volume of 4810940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MannKind Corporation [MNKD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNKD shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for MannKind Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2019, representing the official price target for MannKind Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MNKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MannKind Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.39.

How has MNKD stock performed recently?

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, MNKD shares gained by 7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.86 for the last 200 days.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MannKind Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MannKind Corporation go to 35.60%.

Insider trade positions for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]

There are presently around $642 million, or 50.30% of MNKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNKD stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 20,832,244, which is approximately 66.642% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,268,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.12 million in MNKD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $64.77 million in MNKD stock with ownership of nearly 2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ:MNKD] by around 22,146,444 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,460,489 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 97,363,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,970,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNKD stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,625,235 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,740,167 shares during the same period.