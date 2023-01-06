Wall Street Analyst Initiated Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] loss -2.58% or -0.44 points to close at $16.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3166315 shares. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Exelixis to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2023

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT.

To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A replay will also be available at the same location for at least 30 days.

It opened the trading session at $16.92, the shares rose to $17.00 and dropped to $16.455, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXEL points out that the company has recorded -23.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, EXEL reached to a volume of 3166315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $26.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EXEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

Trading performance analysis for EXEL stock

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, EXEL shares dropped by -3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.45, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 18.83 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.98 and a Gross Margin at +96.32. Exelixis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.70.

Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

There are presently around $4,544 million, or 88.10% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,895,320, which is approximately 1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,284,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.01 million in EXEL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $265.95 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly -9.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelixis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 24,714,994 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 23,596,963 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 225,598,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,910,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,322,552 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,662,191 shares during the same period.