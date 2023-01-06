Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] slipped around -1.93 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.19 at the close of the session, down -3.70%. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Twilio Announces Voluntary Delisting From Long-Term Stock Exchange.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that it has applied to voluntarily delist its Class A common stock from the Long-Term Stock Exchange (“LTSE”). Accordingly, it is anticipated that, effective at the close of markets on December 29, 2022, Twilio’s shares of Class A common stock will no longer be dual-listed on the LTSE but will continue to trade and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “TWLO”.

As part of Twilio’s commitment to non-GAAP operating profitability beginning in 2023, the Company has evaluated discretionary expenses and determined that the costs associated with maintaining a dual listing were no longer justified.

Twilio Inc. stock is now 2.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWLO Stock saw the intraday high of $51.7256 and lowest of $49.695 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 249.94, which means current price is +2.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 3508087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $83.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on TWLO stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 100 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.23.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.82. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.89, while it was recorded at 49.96 for the last single week of trading, and 85.49 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $7,302 million, or 85.20% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,175,365, which is approximately 1.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,342,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.08 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $507.31 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 7.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 25,740,911 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 24,154,362 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 95,597,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,492,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,059,702 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 7,373,144 shares during the same period.