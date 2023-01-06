Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] traded at a low on 01/05/23, posting a -7.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.25. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Rigel Announces Availability of REZLIDHIA™ (olutasidenib) in the U.S. for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia with a Susceptible IDH1 Mutation.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that REZLIDHIA™ (olutasidenib) capsules are available in the U.S. by prescription for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. REZLIDHIA is an oral, small molecule, inhibitor of mutated IDH1 designed to bind to and inhibit mIDH1 to reduce 2-hydroxyglutarate levels and restore normal cellular differentiation of myeloid cells. REZLIDHIA was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 1, 2022.

“We are pleased to launch REZLIDHIA today in the U.S. and are ready to provide access to patients,” said Raul Rodriguez, Rigel’s president and CEO. “REZLIDHIA is Rigel’s second commercial product and is a new and promising oral treatment option for mIDH1 R/R AML patients who typically experience poor clinical outcomes. With durable efficacy data, promising overall survival, and a well characterized safety profile, we are excited to bring REZLIDHIA to patients in need.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2831104 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 12.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.07%.

The market cap for RIGL stock reached $195.91 million, with 172.84 million shares outstanding and 170.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, RIGL reached a trading volume of 2831104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $7 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $1, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on RIGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 31.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9295, while it was recorded at 1.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4896 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.01 and a Gross Margin at +98.88. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.90.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

There are presently around $160 million, or 77.60% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,180,237, which is approximately -1.507% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,486,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.36 million in RIGL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.93 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly 13.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 31,605,986 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 42,882,026 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 53,898,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,386,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,564,219 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,274,637 shares during the same period.