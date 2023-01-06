UBS slashes price target on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] – find out why.

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.78%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Upskilling Austin’s Vibrant Workforce for the In-Demand Jobs of Tomorrow.

IBM

Over the last 12 months, IBM stock rose by 2.24%. The one-year International Business Machines Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.39. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.74 billion, with 904.10 million shares outstanding and 903.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, IBM stock reached a trading volume of 2865780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $141.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $125 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $158 to $155, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on IBM stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 163 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 75.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.98, while it was recorded at 141.44 for the last single week of trading, and 134.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 9.22%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71,920 million, or 58.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,079,065, which is approximately 2.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,910,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.87 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.5 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,148 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 20,740,217 shares. Additionally, 959 investors decreased positions by around 12,248,825 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 476,683,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,672,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,724,217 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 1,708,474 shares during the same period.