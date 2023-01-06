Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Is Currently 0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $39.72 at the close of the session, up 0.18%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Tapestry Inc. Named to America’s Most Responsible Companies List for Work on Sustainability, Social Impact and Equity, Inclusion & Diversity.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR), a global house of brands including Coach, kate spade and Stuart Weitzman, has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List. Tapestry moved from 189th in 2022 to 10th in 2023, reflecting the company’s significant commitment to driving real, measurable change toward a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive company.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our efforts to operate responsibly and sustainably,” said Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat. “I’m proud of Tapestry’s progress to build a better-made future for our stakeholders. We’re on a journey to drive positive impact in our business and our industry at large, and I look forward to continuing this work.”.

Tapestry Inc. stock is now 4.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPR Stock saw the intraday high of $40.215 and lowest of $38.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.36, which means current price is +3.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 3336389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $43.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $44, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on TPR stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 30 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.60, while it was recorded at 38.80 for the last single week of trading, and 33.75 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 13.85%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $8,965 million, or 96.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,624,265, which is approximately -3.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,732,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $585.18 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $583.53 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 26,524,770 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 19,263,042 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 179,920,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,708,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,977,055 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,261,744 shares during the same period.