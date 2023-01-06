Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] Revenue clocked in at $1.95 billion, up 12.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] gained 9.37% or 0.3 points to close at $3.50 with a heavy trading volume of 6628166 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Stitch Fix announces Elizabeth Spaulding will step down as Chief Executive Officer; Founder and Chairperson of the Board Katrina Lake to become interim Chief Executive Officer.

“Stitch Fix continues to embark on an ambitious transformation and in the immediate term, the focus for the team is squarely on creating a leaner, more nimble organization to set the company up for a return to profitability. First as president and then as CEO, it has been a privilege to lead in an unprecedented time, and to chart the course for the future with the Stitch Fix team. It is now time for a new leader to help support the next phase. With that context, the Board and I have made the difficult decision that I will step down as CEO.” Ms. Spaulding said. “I am proud of the new leadership team we have built, the evolution in culture we’ve created, and the products we’ve shipped. More than anything, it is a privilege to serve our clients and create many delightful moments in their lives.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.25, the shares rose to $3.55 and dropped to $3.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SFIX points out that the company has recorded -35.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, SFIX reached to a volume of 6628166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $4.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on SFIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for SFIX stock

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.24. With this latest performance, SFIX shares dropped by -13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 29.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]

There are presently around $266 million, or 90.20% of SFIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. with ownership of 11,979,753, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,461,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.11 million in SFIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.24 million in SFIX stock with ownership of nearly 2.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX] by around 14,625,197 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 13,735,341 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 47,637,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,997,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFIX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,126,552 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,716,880 shares during the same period.