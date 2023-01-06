Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] moved down -1.01: Why It’s Important

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] price plunged by -1.01 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2022.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (“the Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

A sum of 3327475 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.64M shares. Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $18.73 and dropped to a low of $18.415 until finishing in the latest session at $18.61.

The one-year STWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.85. The average equity rating for STWD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $24.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for STWD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.11.

STWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.64 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.11, while it was recorded at 18.53 for the last single week of trading, and 21.89 for the last 200 days.

STWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,554 million, or 46.70% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,349,821, which is approximately 1.766% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,363,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.13 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $127.37 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly -4.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

221 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 6,597,360 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 32,252,026 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 98,409,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,259,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,613,485 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,641,284 shares during the same period.