Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $26

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] plunged by -$0.79 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $33.30 during the day while it closed the day at $32.65. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Spirit AeroSystems Closes Private Offering of $900 Million 9.375% Senior Secured First Lien Notes Due 2029; Closes Amendment of $594 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B Credit Facility.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (the “Company”) announced today the closing of the private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 9.375% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) issued by Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Concurrent with the closing of the offering, Spirit closed an amendment of its $594 million senior secured term loan B credit facility, incurring a new tranche of term loans (the “Term Loan”), which matures in January 2027, to refinance its existing term loans scheduled to mature in January 2025.

Spirit plans to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to fund its tender offer for any and all of its 5.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025 (the “2025 First Lien Notes”), (ii) to redeem Spirit’s outstanding 3.950% Senior Notes due 2023 and (iii) to pay related premiums, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the foregoing. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption or repurchase of indebtedness.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 14.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPR stock has inclined by 28.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.60% and gained 10.30% year-on date.

The market cap for SPR stock reached $3.33 billion, with 104.70 million shares outstanding and 104.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 4071739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $34.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $29, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

SPR stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.92. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 19.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.84, while it was recorded at 31.00 for the last single week of trading, and 31.41 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,963 million, or 89.70% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,197,327, which is approximately -0.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,642,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.87 million in SPR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $201.0 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -2.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 15,648,063 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 12,944,181 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 62,144,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,737,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,531,753 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,115,970 shares during the same period.