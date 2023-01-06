Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain 8.37% so far this year. What now?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] gained 1.24% or 0.07 points to close at $5.70 with a heavy trading volume of 2955629 shares. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Declares 2023 First Quarterly Dividend.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company’s first quarterly cash dividend for 2023 in the amount of C$0.02 per common share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 17, 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 27, 2023. The dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors. The Company will review the dividend program on an ongoing basis and may amend it at any time depending on the Company’s then current financial position, capital allocation framework, profitability, cash flow, debt covenant compliance, legal requirements and other factors considered relevant. As such, no assurances can be made that any future dividends will be declared and/or paid. Dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

It opened the trading session at $5.58, the shares rose to $5.71 and dropped to $5.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAND points out that the company has recorded -1.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 2955629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $9.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9.50 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SAND shares from 6.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SAND stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.09 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.61 and a Gross Margin at +53.84. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]

There are presently around $679 million, or 60.32% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 28,742,265, which is approximately 40.74% of the company’s market cap and around 3.94% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 7,890,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.98 million in SAND stocks shares; and ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, currently with $38.46 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 40,654,209 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 6,438,816 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 72,072,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,165,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,041,672 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,155,707 shares during the same period.