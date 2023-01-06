Raymond James lifts Baxter International Inc. [BAX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] gained 0.46% or 0.24 points to close at $52.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3051448 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Baxter Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 23rd Consecutive Year.

Baxter’s longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility recognized with continued inclusion in the DJSI World and DJSI North America.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a global medtech leader, today announced it was again named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), including both DJSI World and DJSI North America. Baxter has proudly been included in the DJSI World and DJSI North America each year since they launched, in 1999 and 2005, respectively.

It opened the trading session at $51.83, the shares rose to $53.12 and dropped to $51.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAX points out that the company has recorded -19.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 3051448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $61.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $66 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On December 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 69 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 144.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.94, while it was recorded at 51.61 for the last single week of trading, and 62.58 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 4.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $22,620 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 58,992,617, which is approximately -4.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,399,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.16 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 39,364,252 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 34,854,800 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 356,073,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,292,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,152,586 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 7,149,250 shares during the same period.