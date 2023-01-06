Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain 0.11% so far this year. What now?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] loss -3.51% or -4.11 points to close at $112.85 with a heavy trading volume of 3079161 shares. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Prologis to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results January 18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host a webcast and conference call with senior management to discuss fourth quarter results, current market conditions and future outlook on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

To access a live broadcast of the call, please dial +1 (877) 897-2615 (toll-free from the United States and Canada) or +1 (201) 689-8514 (from all other countries). A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.prologis.com.

It opened the trading session at $115.67, the shares rose to $116.15 and dropped to $112.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLD points out that the company has recorded -7.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 3079161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $138.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $137 to $116, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 91.48.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.59, while it was recorded at 113.84 for the last single week of trading, and 125.55 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.61. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $98,980 million, or 79.60% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,777,375, which is approximately -4.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,785,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.25 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.02 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 658 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 56,988,248 shares. Additionally, 557 investors decreased positions by around 49,673,754 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 770,430,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 877,092,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,893,592 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 1,790,208 shares during the same period.