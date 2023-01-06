Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] moved up 1.60: Why It’s Important

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.36 at the close of the session, up 1.60%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS ELEVATES DAYNA BLANK TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa” or “the company”), the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, has promoted Dayna Blank from Senior Vice President, Human Resources to Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

While maintaining her current duties, Blank will lead the expansion of Playa’s award-winning employee culture across a growing portfolio of independent owners that look to Playa’s management arm for long-term success.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock is now -2.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLYA Stock saw the intraday high of $6.39 and lowest of $6.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.81, which means current price is +3.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, PLYA reached a trading volume of 3665051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $8 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLYA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.58.

How has PLYA stock performed recently?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, PLYA shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.04, while it was recorded at 6.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.00 for the last 200 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.08 and a Gross Margin at +22.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.32.

Insider trade positions for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]

There are presently around $850 million, or 83.10% of PLYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 15,142,519, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 12,141,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.22 million in PLYA stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $75.54 million in PLYA stock with ownership of nearly 0.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA] by around 17,084,835 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 13,361,934 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 103,150,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,597,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,473,454 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,789,089 shares during the same period.