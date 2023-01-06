Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain 20.10% so far this year. What now?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] gained 6.85% or 0.06 points to close at $0.93 with a heavy trading volume of 4469846 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Phunware Announces Stock Repurchase Plan.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

“We believe repurchasing our common stock is an attractive use of capital, given recent market prices,” stated Russ Buyse, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

It opened the trading session at $0.8538, the shares rose to $1.09 and dropped to $0.8301, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHUN points out that the company has recorded -19.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, PHUN reached to a volume of 4469846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for PHUN stock

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.96. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0588, while it was recorded at 0.8333 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4435 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 12.80% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,092,932, which is approximately 1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,317,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.79 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 12.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 1,721,347 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 774,210 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,711,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,207,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,321 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 334,494 shares during the same period.