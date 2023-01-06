Phillips 66 [PSX] moved up 2.32: Why It’s Important

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] closed the trading session at $103.02 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $100.20, while the highest price level was $103.07. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Phillips 66 to Speak at Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference.

Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and other Executive Leadership Team members will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET.

Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company’s plans to continue delivering shareholder value and advancing strategic initiatives, as well as its ongoing commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.02 percent and weekly performance of 0.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, PSX reached to a volume of 3347171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $121.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PSX stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.84, while it was recorded at 102.58 for the last single week of trading, and 93.02 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 6.30%.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,717 million, or 73.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,644,106, which is approximately 1.945% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,325,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.4 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 1.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 14,350,360 shares. Additionally, 567 investors decreased positions by around 23,051,035 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 299,594,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,996,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,337,365 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 6,658,404 shares during the same period.