Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] moved down -5.87: Why It’s Important

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.36 at the close of the session, down -5.87%. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Party City Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from the NYSE.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Under NYSE’s rules, the Company has a period of six months from receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the NYSE’s minimum share price requirement. In order to regain compliance, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, the Company’s shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the “Common Stock”), must have (i) a closing price of at least $1.00 per share and (ii) an average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over the 30-trading day period ending on the last trading day of such month.

Party City Holdco Inc. stock is now -2.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRTY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3896 and lowest of $0.3502 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.86, which means current price is +2.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, PRTY reached a trading volume of 4108374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

How has PRTY stock performed recently?

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.98. With this latest performance, PRTY shares dropped by -45.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.84 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8092, while it was recorded at 0.3675 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6945 for the last 200 days.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.46 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Party City Holdco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to 12.58%.

Insider trade positions for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

There are presently around $25 million, or 61.50% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 19,557,248, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,213,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 million in PRTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.16 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly 8.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Party City Holdco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 5,911,432 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 15,686,655 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 48,993,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,591,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,698,826 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,373,173 shares during the same period.