Oblong Inc. [OBLG] Is Currently 23.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Oblong Inc. [NASDAQ: OBLG] gained 23.53% or 0.52 points to close at $2.73 with a heavy trading volume of 5321908 shares. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Oblong Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Shares Will Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis on January 4, 2023.

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, announced today that it has filed an amendment to its certificate of incorporation that will effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock by a ratio of 1-for-15, as approved by the Company’s stockholders at its annual meeting and the Company’s board of directors. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on January 3, 2023, and the Company’s shares of common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the commencement of trading on January 4, 2023 under the Company’s existing trading symbol “OBLG.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.41, the shares rose to $3.45 and dropped to $2.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OBLG points out that the company has recorded -37.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -67.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 162.54K shares, OBLG reached to a volume of 5321908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oblong Inc. [OBLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OBLG shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OBLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oblong Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for OBLG stock

Oblong Inc. [OBLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.58. With this latest performance, OBLG shares gained by 18.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Oblong Inc. [OBLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Oblong Inc. [OBLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oblong Inc. [OBLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.46 and a Gross Margin at -0.23. Oblong Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.35.

Oblong Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oblong Inc. [OBLG]

There are presently around $3 million, or 53.70% of OBLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBLG stocks are: FOUNDRY GROUP, LLC with ownership of 522,660, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.58% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 246,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in OBLG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.62 million in OBLG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oblong Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Oblong Inc. [NASDAQ:OBLG] by around 7,535 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 18,955 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,070,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,096,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBLG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,918 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 12,199 shares during the same period.