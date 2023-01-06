O-I Glass Inc. [OI] gain 17.08% so far this year. What now?

O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE: OI] closed the trading session at $19.40 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.93, while the highest price level was $19.585. The company report on January 4, 2023 that O-I Glass Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its full year and fourth quarter 2022 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. EST. The Company’s news release for the full year and fourth quarter 2022 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.08 percent and weekly performance of 17.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, OI reached to a volume of 3422024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about O-I Glass Inc. [OI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OI shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for O-I Glass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for O-I Glass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $19, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on OI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O-I Glass Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

OI stock trade performance evaluation

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.50. With this latest performance, OI shares gained by 19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.30 for O-I Glass Inc. [OI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.53, while it was recorded at 17.41 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O-I Glass Inc. [OI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +16.63. O-I Glass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60.

O-I Glass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for O-I Glass Inc. [OI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O-I Glass Inc. go to 8.38%.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,838 million, or 97.00% of OI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,794,981, which is approximately -2.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,864,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.37 million in OI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $380.19 million in OI stock with ownership of nearly 1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in O-I Glass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE:OI] by around 16,273,428 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 9,836,731 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 120,195,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,305,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,858,640 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,036,266 shares during the same period.