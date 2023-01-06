NovoCure Limited [NVCR] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $140

NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ: NVCR] gained 68.45% on the last trading session, reaching $118.81 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Zai Lab and Novocure Announce Pivotal LUNAR Study in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Met Primary Overall Survival Endpoint.

The LUNAR study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival.

The full LUNAR data will be presented at a future medical congress.

NovoCure Limited represents 104.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.15 billion with the latest information. NVCR stock price has been found in the range of $94.36 to $120.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 540.24K shares, NVCR reached a trading volume of 11907838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NovoCure Limited [NVCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $91.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NovoCure Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $74 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for NovoCure Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $70, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on NVCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Limited is set at 7.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVCR in the course of the last twelve months was 616.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.60.

Trading performance analysis for NVCR stock

NovoCure Limited [NVCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.00. With this latest performance, NVCR shares gained by 52.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.28 for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.35, while it was recorded at 80.42 for the last single week of trading, and 76.60 for the last 200 days.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovoCure Limited [NVCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.17 and a Gross Margin at +78.65. NovoCure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.33.

NovoCure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at NovoCure Limited [NVCR]

There are presently around $9,807 million, or 80.70% of NVCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVCR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,440,108, which is approximately 23.107% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 12,788,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in NVCR stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.06 billion in NVCR stock with ownership of nearly -2.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovoCure Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ:NVCR] by around 5,359,390 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 2,812,023 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 74,368,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,539,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVCR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,913 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 890,564 shares during the same period.